CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

CTZ002-042000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
426 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this morning, then patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-042000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
426 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain with patchy drizzle this morning, then patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-042000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
426 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain with patchy drizzle this morning, then patchy drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$