CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

_____

216 FPUS51 KBOX 260816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning.

Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather