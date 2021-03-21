CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

_____

269 FPUS51 KBOX 210816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather