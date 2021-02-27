CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

397 FPUS51 KBOX 270720

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

219 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

CTZ002-270900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

219 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ003-270900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

219 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ004-270900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

219 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

