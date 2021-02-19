CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021

_____

084 FPUS51 KBOX 190915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Fri Feb 19 2021

CTZ002-192100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Fri Feb 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-192100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Fri Feb 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around

30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ004-192100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Fri Feb 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather