CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

CTZ002-162100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-162100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-162100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$