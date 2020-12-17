CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

328 FPUS51 KBOX 170915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

CTZ002-172100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Patchy fog. Patchy freezing fog

this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ003-172100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow this afternoon. Patchy fog and dense freezing fog this

morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times this morning. Total snow accumulation of

10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ004-172100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Patchy fog and dense freezing fog

this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

