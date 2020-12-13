CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020 _____ 348 FPUS51 KBOX 130916 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020 CTZ002-132100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ003-132100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ004-132100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$