CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

970 FPUS51 KBOX 040908

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

408 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

CTZ002-042100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

408 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ003-042100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

408 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-042100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

408 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

