CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

_____

232 FPUS51 KBOX 220815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

CTZ002-222000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-222000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-222000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather