CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020
_____
307 FPUS51 KBOX 210816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
CTZ002-212000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog
this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-212000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog
this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ004-212000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog
this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
