Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

313 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

313 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of fog in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

313 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of fog in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

313 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of fog in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

