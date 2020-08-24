CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

839 FPUS51 KBOX 240816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

CTZ002-242000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-242000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-242000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

