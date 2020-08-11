CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

