CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
_____
732 FPUS51 KBOX 090816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
CTZ002-092000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with
highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-092000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ004-092000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
