CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
965 FPUS51 KBOX 190815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
CTZ002-192000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in
the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
CTZ003-192000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in
the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
CTZ004-192000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in
the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
