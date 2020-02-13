CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
_____
540 FPUS51 KBOX 130916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
CTZ002-132100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or
less at times this morning. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s.
$$
CTZ003-132100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s.
$$
CTZ004-132100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather