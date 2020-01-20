CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
CTZ002-200900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CTZ003-200900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CTZ004-200900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
