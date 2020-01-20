CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

_____

496 FPUS51 KBOX 200616

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

CTZ002-200900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ003-200900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ004-200900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather