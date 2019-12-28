CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

_____

906 FPUS51 KBOX 280915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

CTZ002-282100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-282100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-282100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

_____

