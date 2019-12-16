CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

_____

132 FPUS51 KBOX 160915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

CTZ002-162100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

sleet, rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around

10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-162100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

sleet, freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-162100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet, freezing rain, rain and snow in the morning,

then sleet, rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

