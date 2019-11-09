CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

_____

185 FPUS51 KBOX 090916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

CTZ002-092100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-092100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-092100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather