CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

571 FPUS51 KBOX 260816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather