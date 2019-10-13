CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

