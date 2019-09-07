CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019

_____

742 FPUS51 KBOX 070816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

CTZ002-072000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-072000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ004-072000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

