CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

727 FPUS51 KBOX 120816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

CTZ002-122000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-122000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

$$

CTZ004-122000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather