CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

857 FPUS51 KBOX 090816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 9 2019

CTZ002-092000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-092000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-092000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather