CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

448 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

448 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 563 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this evening. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this evening. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

448 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 563 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

448 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

