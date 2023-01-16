CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

771 FPUS51 KALY 160830

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160826

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

CTZ001-161600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CTZ013-161600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

