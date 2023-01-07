CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023

CTZ001-071600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-071600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Cold with lows around

30. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

