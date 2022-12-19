CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

