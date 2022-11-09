CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ 103 FPUS51 KALY 090756 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 090755 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022 CTZ001-091500- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ013-091500- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather