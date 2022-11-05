CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

175 FPUS51 KALY 051920

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 051918

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

318 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

CTZ001-060800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

318 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ013-060800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

318 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

