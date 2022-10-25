CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

571 FPUS51 KALY 250735

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250732

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of

frost through the day. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

