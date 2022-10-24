CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 24 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

