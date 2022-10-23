CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022 _____ 907 FPUS51 KALY 230745 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 230744 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022 CTZ001-232000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-232000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 344 AM EDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather