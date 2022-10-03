CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022 _____ 153 FPUS51 KALY 030517 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 030515 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 115 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 CTZ001-030800- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 115 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ013-030800- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 115 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather