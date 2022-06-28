CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ 494 FPUS51 KALY 280744 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 280743 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 343 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022 CTZ001-282000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 343 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ013-282000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 343 AM EDT Tue Jun 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather