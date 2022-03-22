CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ 750 FPUS51 KALY 220737 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 220735 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 CTZ001-222000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ013-222000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather