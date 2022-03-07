CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

_____

481 FPUS51 KALY 070829

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070827

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

CTZ001-072100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

327 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ013-072100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

327 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising

into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather