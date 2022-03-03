CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

_____

833 FPUS51 KALY 030810

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 030806

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

306 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

CTZ001-032100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

306 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ013-032100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

306 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

_____

