CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

_____

372 FPUS51 KALY 190909

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 190904

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

CTZ001-192100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

404 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

2 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 14. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ013-192100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

404 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

6 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather