CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

CTZ001-172100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

328 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ013-172100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

328 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet or snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

