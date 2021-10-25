CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

404 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

404 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

