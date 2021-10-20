CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

132 FPUS51 KALY 200733

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200732

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

CTZ001-202000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-202000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather