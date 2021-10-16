CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with isolated thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

407 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with isolated thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

