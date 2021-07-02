CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021

_____

926 FPUS51 KALY 020749

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020746

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

346 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

CTZ001-022000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

346 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-022000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

346 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s

this afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather