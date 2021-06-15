CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021 _____ 682 FPUS51 KALY 150728 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 150726 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 326 AM EDT Tue Jun 15 2021 CTZ001-152000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 326 AM EDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-152000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 326 AM EDT Tue Jun 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather