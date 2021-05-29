CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

_____

519 FPUS51 KALY 290800

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290759

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

359 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

CTZ001-292000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

359 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ013-292000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

359 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather