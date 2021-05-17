CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021

632 FPUS51 KALY 170730

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170729

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

CTZ001-172000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-172000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

