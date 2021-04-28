CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

_____

457 FPUS51 KALY 280749

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280746

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

346 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

CTZ001-282000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

346 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ013-282000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

346 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather